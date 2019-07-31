Crash on Highway 1 north of Guadalupe stalls traffic

MGN

GUADALUPE, Calif. - A crash on a Highway 1 bridge between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties snarled traffic Tuesday evening.

It happened on the Santa Maria River bridge at around 6:10 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a green Subaru and a gray Nissan sedan crashed into each other on the bridge.

The bridge is in an area between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Traffic was stopped in both directions due to the crash. Cal Fire said to use caution while driving in the area.