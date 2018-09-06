CHP offers "Start Smart" teen driver education class

GOLETA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol will be offering a two hour class for teen drivers in hopes to eliminate high-risk driving behaviors through education.

The CHP says that a teenager is killed in a traffic accident collisions every four hours nationwide, which equates to more than 1,870 teenagers killed each year.

The Start Smart program focuses on providing comprehensive traffic safety education classes for teenage drivers and their parents. The program uses innovative techniques to capture the attention of teens and parents.

"A driver's license comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. "Start Smart prepares new drivers and their parents for the challenges that lie ahead. Ultimately, the goal is to save the lives by producing safe drivers through education."

This course will be held on September 12 at 6:00 p.m. Teens and parents can sign up for the Start Smart class by calling 805-967-1234.