Car hits child on Santa Maria sidewalk
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A young boy suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on a Santa Maria sidewalk.
The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1300 block of S. Broadway in front of In-Shape Santa Maria.
Traffic was backed up while investigators were on scene.
Police are currently investigating the crash and working to determine who was at fault.
