Car hits child on Santa Maria sidewalk

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A boy suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on his bike in Santa Maria. (Kacey Drescher/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A young boy suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on a Santa Maria sidewalk.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1300 block of S. Broadway in front of In-Shape Santa Maria.

Traffic was backed up while investigators were on scene.

Police are currently investigating the crash and working to determine who was at fault.