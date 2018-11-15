Car crashes into Bicycle Connection in Lompoc VIDEO

LOMPOC, Calif. - A bike shop in Lompoc will need extensive repairs after a car crashed into the building late Tuesday night.

The Lompoc City Fire Department responded to the crash at Bicycle Connection in Lompoc in the 200 block of West Ocean Ave around 8 p.m.

The building suffered significant damage, and crews found one victim in the car.

It is unknown the injuries of the victim, but the building required shoring in multiple spots by Urban Search and Rescue personnel.

The building will be uninhabitable until repairs are made.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.