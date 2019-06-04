Injury crash in Santa Maria called hit-and-run

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police in Santa Maria are looking for a driver accused of felony hit-and-run.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, it happened on Lincoln Street and Battles Road just after 5:30 a.m. One driver took off after the crash. At least one other person was sent to the hospital with minor injures.

Officers closed Battles Road between Thornburg Street and Lincoln Street to complete the investigation and clear the wrecked vehicles.

The injured people were taken to Marian Hospital for unknown injuries, officers said.