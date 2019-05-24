Caltrans to replace, re-stripe section of Highway 246 near Lompoc

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LOMPOC, Calif. - The California Department of Transportation plans to remove and re-stripe a section of Highway 246 next week.

Caltrans will begin working on Highway 246 east of Purisima Road to Hapgood Road East on Wednesday.

Work will take place Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be one-way reversing traffic and delays that shouldn't exceed more thatn 20 minutes.

Crews will be working in the area so motorists are advised to pay attention and drive with extra caution.