Traffic

Caltrans to replace, re-stripe section of Highway 246 near Lompoc

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 12:46 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:46 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - The California Department of Transportation plans to remove and re-stripe a section of Highway 246 next week.

Caltrans will begin working on Highway 246 east of Purisima Road to Hapgood Road East on Wednesday.

Work will take place Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be one-way reversing traffic and delays that shouldn't exceed more thatn 20 minutes.

Crews will be working in the area so motorists are advised to pay attention and drive with extra caution. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time