Caltrans prepares to continue Highway 1 repaving project

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans plans to continue its repaving project on Highway 1 between Harmony and Cambria next week.

The work is happening from just north of Harmony Valley Road to Cambria Pines Road during the overnight hours.

Drivers in the area will see alternating lane closures with flaggers on the nights of Sunday, June 30 and Monday, July 1.

Crews will be off the rest of the week for the July 4 holiday.

Caltrans says overnight work resumes the week of Sunday, July 7.

Drivers are expected to face minimal delays.

Santa Maria-based Granite Construction is the contractor for $3.2 million dollar project. Crews expect to wrap up work by August.