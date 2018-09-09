CalTrans closes parts of Highway 101, State Route 154 for repairs near Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - CalTrans will be closing parts of Highway 101 near State Route 154 to repair a failed embankment and restore the shoulder of the northbound Highway 101 shoulder just north of the separation with State Route 154 near Los Olivos and Buellton.

CalTrans will be closing the right number 2 lane on the northbound side of Highway 101, north of State Route 154, beginning Sunday, September 9, at 7 p.m. until Monday, September 10, at 4 p.m.

The northbound on-ramp to Highway 101 from State Route 154 near Los Olivos and Buellton will also be closed from Sunday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.

CalTrans says these closures are necessary so to pave and install a new guardrail along that section of Highway 101.

Motorists in the Santa Ynez area may detour via State Route 246 to reach northbound Highway 101 in Buellton. CalTrans says delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

