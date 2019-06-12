California Highway Patrol kicks off Highway 154 Corridor Safety Campaign

California Highway Patrol cracks down on distracted driving as summer kicks in

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is kicking off a new campaign to make Highway 154 safer. The goal is to reduce the number of victims in traffic collisions.

CHP Officer Kevin McCool gave ride-alongs to show why this safety campaign is so needed.

In just a few minutes, several traffic stops were made along the heavily-trafficked route.

Driving under the influence, drivers speeding and distracted driving, McCool said he has seen everything far too often.

"We see a lot of distracted drivers. We see people talking on their phones. We see people holding their phone like this and using the speaker and that's still illegal," McCool said.

During summer, more drivers are expected to hit the roads.

So the California Highway Patrol and task force members are reinforcing the 154 Safety Corridor campaign which includes highways 1, 101, 154, 192 and 246.

"The real reason we're here is to remind the public to drive safely, not to be distracted, to be careful driving through work zones, to obey posted speed limits, buckle up and keep away from distracted driving," said Jim Shivers, spokesman for Caltrans District 5.

Officers will also enforce the "no texting while driving" law.

As you begin making summer plans, McCool said to keep in mind that there will be additional traffic and officers out on the highways, so you'll want to allow enough time to get to your destination safely.