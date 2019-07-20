Black Road shut down as vehicle crashes into tractor near Orcutt

MGN

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol are on the scene of a crash west or Orcutt Friday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol online traffic log, a vehicle collided with a farm tractor just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Black Road and Highway 1.

Black Road was closed down to traffic during the investigation.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

