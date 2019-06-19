Authorities release name of man killed in Buellton crash

Deadly two car crash along Hwy 101 in Buellton ( KCOY photo)

BUELLTON, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Buellton on Saturday.

Pietro Boumpensiero, 79, of Templeton was killed in a collision with another vehicle at the Avenue of the Flags offramp on southbound Highway 101.

Both vehicles in the crash flipped, with one landing on its side in the middle of the offramp.

Boumpensiero was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Buellton office at 805-688-5551.

