Authorities investigating abandoned rollover crash in Summerland

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Summerland Rollover Crash. Courtesy Michael Orosco (KEYT)

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating an abandoned rollover crash in Summerland.

It happened just before midnight on the northbound side of Highway 101 near the Evans Avenue exit.

Witnesses described the vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, as "flat like a pancake."

CHP closed the number one lane for about an hour while a tow truck removed the vehicle from the center divider.

Crews cleaned up the wreckage and authorities still haven't been able to find the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CHP Santa Barbara at 805-967-1234.

