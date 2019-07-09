Traffic

UPDATE: One person has died and another taken to hospital following head-on crash near Nipomo

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 04:53 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 06:43 PM PDT

NIPOMO, Calif. - CHP officers have confirmed the driver of one car has died and the other driver was taken to the hospital.

A road was closed following a head-on crash near Nipomo.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Pomeroy Road at Sandydale Drive.

Two vehicles collided and both sustained serious front end damage. 

According to the California Highway Patrol online log, multiple people were trapped in their vehicles after a silver pickup and a dark gray hatchback collided. CHP said a dog was also in one of the vehicles.

By 4:15 p.m. additional units were called in and the roadway was closed. 

The person's condition who was taken to the hospital is unclear at this time. 

CHP officers have not yet figured out who caused the crash, it is still under investigation.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

