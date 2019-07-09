UPDATE: One person has died and another taken to hospital following head-on crash near Nipomo

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A head-on crash shut down a road near Nipomo on Monday. (Vangie Aguirre Lopez)

NIPOMO, Calif. - CHP officers have confirmed the driver of one car has died and the other driver was taken to the hospital.

A road was closed following a head-on crash near Nipomo.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Pomeroy Road at Sandydale Drive.

Two vehicles collided and both sustained serious front end damage.

According to the California Highway Patrol online log, multiple people were trapped in their vehicles after a silver pickup and a dark gray hatchback collided. CHP said a dog was also in one of the vehicles.

By 4:15 p.m. additional units were called in and the roadway was closed.

The person's condition who was taken to the hospital is unclear at this time.

CHP officers have not yet figured out who caused the crash, it is still under investigation.