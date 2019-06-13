At least one person seriously injured after crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - At least one person was seriously injured after a single-car crash Thursday morning.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, it happened at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Broadway near the intersection with Stowell Road. The driver of the car was heading southbound on Broadway when they lost control and drifted off the roadway. The car slammed into at least one tree before finally coming to a stop.

The driver was expected to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.