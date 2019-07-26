Aggressive driver to blame for fatal crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc on Friday. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - An impatient driver is to blame for causing a crash that ultimately took their own life on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village on Friday.

The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road off-ramp.

According to traffic investigators, a driver in a dark sedan was stuck behind two vehicles occupying both lanes while traveling south on Highway 1. The impatient driver attempted to pass the vehicles by driving into the center median. While trying to pass the vehicles on the south side of the road, the aggressive driver clipped one of the southbound vehicles and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The dark vehicle collided head-on with a white SUV driven by an elderly woman in the northbound lane.

The original vehicle that caused the crash then went down an embankment where their vehicle caught fire.

Firefighters say the driver of dark vehicle that initiated the crash died at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time and authorities cannot say whether the person was a man or woman.

The elderly driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

A third person, driving the vehicle that was clipped, was uninjured.