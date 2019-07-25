Hwy 154 accident injures man, causes delays for drivers

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The driver of a Toyota sedan suffered moderate injuries in a crash on Highway 154 Thursday morning. ( KEYT /Photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A traffic accident on Highway 154 has blocked lanes.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a vehicle going through the guardrail. The car is off the roadway and will need to be towed back up by authorities.

The CHP website says the driver suffered injuries in the crash, but the seriousness of those injuries are not known.

The medical response and fire assistance has blocked at least one lane of The Pass at W. Camino Cielo.

CHP officers may need to alternate traffic as crews work to clear the scene. Expect delays on Highway 154 for the next several hours.

