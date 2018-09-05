Access to Santa Maria's Costco parking lot to get a makeover

Access to Santa Marias Costco parking...

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Traffic and congestion have plagued Costco’s Santa Maria location since it opened but relief is on the way.

As the Meehan Street and South Bradley Road Intersection backs up on Tuesday afternoon, city officials are moving forward with plans to alleviate traffic concerns.

Costco is known for great prices on bulk items but many shoppers in Santa Maria are also stocking up on stress and frustration.

“Oh it’s terrible, trying to make, coming out of Costco and trying the right and then to get back on the road, you could be waiting forever,” said Angela Passant, a Costco shopper from Five Cities.

“It’s just always crazy, it always takes a couple minutes to get in or get out,” said Miguel Ortiz, of Santa Maria.

Aside from the main entrance at Bradley and Meehan, there’s a driveway on the north end of Bradley Road but you can’t access if you’re going southbound.

“They need to fix it and invest in an outlet over on the far side,” said Sonya Morris, a Santa Maria Costco shopper.

Frustrated shoppers like Passant, Ortiz and Morris have been the driving force behind the city’s plans to add another Costco access point to alleviate congestion at the main entrance.

“The City of Santa Maria is going to create a turn pocket into the north part of the parking lot, for Costco to create another access to the property that will then alleviate the access on their main access off Bradley Road,” said Steve Kahn, Director of Public Works, City of Santa Maria.

Kahn says the completed design, made possible by Gas Tax funds, is going out to bid and the project should be built before the first of the year.

“We look at circulation for the whole city. If we have an issue in a particular location, I think it’s important to improve that circulation,” said Kahn.

“That’s a great idea for everyone in Santa Maria,” said Morris.

Kahn also notes that improvements are coming to the Betteravia Interchange. “We’re having problems with the southbound off-ramp, with the public being able to get on the ramp and turn right onto Betteravia Road. So we’re adding a right-hand turn pocket to assist in that increase in the volume flow,” he said.

The more long-term project is funded by Measure A.

“We’re also removing a sight-distance obstacle that will help you reduce accidents because you’ll be able to see the cars in front of you. On the bridge deck, we’re improving the stacking on the northbound off-ramp of U.S. 101 to add capacity to that, make it a more convenient way to get on the U.S. 101 and we’re also improving access to Bradley Road,” said Kahn.

Kahn attributed the increased traffic in the area to new shopping and residential opportunities, which he says is a good thing.