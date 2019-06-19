Los Olivos woman killed in rollover crash on Figueroa Mountain Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A Los Olivos woman was killed after a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday evening on Figueroa Mountain Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were driving in a Toyota Corolla near the 4100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road when it rolled over off the roadway trapping both people inside.

Investigators say the driver made an unsafe turning movement which caused her to lose control of the car. The car then spun out, traveled down an embankment and overturned.

The driver died in the crash. A 22-year-old female passenger from Santa Maria suffered major injuries and had to be removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the fire department. She was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The driver has been identified as Sienna Diaz, 21, of Los Olivos

The collision is under investigation. Call CHP at (805) 688-5551 if you witnessed the crash.

