Traffic

Los Olivos woman killed in rollover crash on Figueroa Mountain Road

Happened after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 06:36 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 02:53 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A Los Olivos woman was killed after a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday evening on Figueroa Mountain Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were driving in a Toyota Corolla near the 4100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road when it rolled over off the roadway trapping both people inside. 

Investigators say the driver made an unsafe turning movement which caused her to lose control of the car. The car then spun out, traveled down an embankment and overturned.

The driver died in the crash. A 22-year-old female passenger from Santa Maria suffered major injuries and had to be removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the fire department. She was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The driver has been identified as Sienna Diaz, 21, of Los Olivos 

The collision is under investigation. Call CHP at (805) 688-5551 if you witnessed the crash.

 

One person was killed in a rollover crash near Los Olivos on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the 4100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road at around 5:35 p.m. A single vehicle went off the roadway and landed about 30 feet off the side.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. An additional person was trapped and needed extrication. That person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Check back for additional updates.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years

On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'

On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15