Warrecker leads the Dons over the Royals in first place battle

Dons beat rival San Marcos to take over first place

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the score tied at 49 in the fourth quarter, Cal Poly-commit Bryce Warrecker took over the game. The junior made a couple of layups, a three-pointer and a jump hook late in the contest to lead Santa Barbara to a 63-58 victory over rival San Marcos.

Warrecker scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Dons stayed perfect in the Channel League at 5-0 and they notched their twentieth victory of the season(20-3).

Tommy Condon made 4 three-pointers in the final quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points for San Marcos who lost a league game for the first time since 2017. They are 4-1 in the Channel League this year.

Jackson Hamilton finished with 17 points for the Dons, scoring 15 of them in the first half as the Dons led 27-22.