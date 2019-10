Camarillo runs past Bishop Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jesse Valenzuela ran for three first half touchdowns--two for more than 90 yards--as Camarillo stayed undefeated with an easy 34-0 win over Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College on Saturday night.

The Cardinals defense simply had no answer for Valenzuela. Camarillo hosts Moorpark next week, while Bishop Diego hosts Paraclete.