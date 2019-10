Gauchos shutout UC Riverside

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Finn Ballard McBride scored two second half goals as No. 12 UCSB shutout UC Riverside 2-0 to extend the Gauchos unbeaten streak to 11 games.

UCSB has not lost since September 7 and are now 10-2-2 on the year and 3-0 in the Big West.