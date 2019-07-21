UCSB's Beer pitches Saints past Foresters

Saints surge past Foresters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Trevor Beer is used to pitching in Santa Barbara by now.

The rising sophomore pitcher at UC Santa Barbara started and pitched six stellar innings for Arroyo Seco as the Saints used a late offensive surge to beat the Santa Barbara Foresters 6-2 at Pershing Park on Saturday night.

Beer allowed four hits and two runs in six innings, striking out seven. It looked like he would be out-pitched by Santa Barbara in this one, as 'Sters pitchers combined to retire the first 17 Saints batters.

That changed in the sixth inning, however. Christian Scott broke up the perfect game with a double to left center. After a walk, Morgan Allen hit a three-run shot--his first home run of the summer--to make it 3-1 Saints.

Santa Barbara's Ross Cadena homered in the bottom half of the sixth to cut it to 3-2, only for Nikolas Pagan to answer with a solo shot of his own in the seventh.

The Foresters will look to bounce back against the MLB Academy Barons Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The 'Sters have already clinched the top seed in next week's California Collegiate League Playoffs.