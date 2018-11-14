UCSB overwhelms Cal Lutheran in mismatch

Gauchos cruise by Cal Lutheran

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB opened up its home schedule with an easy 88-32 victory over NCAA Division III school Cal Lutheran.

As expected the visitors could not matchup with UCSB's size and speed.

Ami Lakoju had a team-high 16 points while freshman Amadou Sow added 15 points.

12 of the 13 Gauchos that played scored in the game.

UCSB scored the first ten points of the game and led 50-15 at the half.

Before the game there was a moment of silence to honor the 12 victims from last week's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks that took place just miles away from Cal Lutheran's campus.

UCSB improves to 2-1 on the year and will host Montana State on Saturday at 2pm