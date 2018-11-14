Sports

UCSB overwhelms Cal Lutheran in mismatch

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 11:55 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 11:55 PM PST

Gauchos cruise by Cal Lutheran

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB opened up its home schedule with an easy 88-32 victory over NCAA Division III school Cal Lutheran.

As expected the visitors could not matchup with UCSB's size and speed.

Ami Lakoju had a team-high 16 points while freshman Amadou Sow added 15 points.

12 of the 13 Gauchos that played scored in the game.

UCSB scored the first ten points of the game and led 50-15 at the half.

Before the game there was a moment of silence to honor the 12 victims from last week's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks that took place just miles away from Cal Lutheran's campus.

UCSB improves to 2-1 on the year and will host Montana State on Saturday at 2pm

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

Notable deaths of 2018
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

Guess the celebrity mustache
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Guess the celebrity mustache

On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards

10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

Can you guess celebrities' real names?
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Can you guess celebrities' real names?

On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military