UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack reacts to Big West Tournament Semifinal loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. - After the Gauchos’ 64-58 loss to Cal State Fullerton in Friday’s Big West Tournament Semifinal, head coach Joe Pasternack said the team “ran out of gas” down the stretch.

“I thought our guys really battled to the very end and thought we ran out of gas at the end of the game tonight,” Pasternack said. “But really proud of this team and what they’ve accomplished this year.”

Pasternack has coached UCSB to a 45-19 record in his first two seasons with the team. He says the team’s youth may have hurt them at times during the year, but makes for a promising future.

“To do what they’ve done in the past two years, have the most wins in the history of the university’s basketball program, I told them all ‘you gotta keep your heads high,’” Pasternack said. “We’re just such a young team. We got great experience. And I think the future is bright for this program.”