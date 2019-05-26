UCSB beats Cal Poly to win first Big West championship in 33 years

UCSB Baseball wins first Big West championship since 1986

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After seeing their championship celebration denied for two straight games, UC Santa Barbara baseball proved it has championship mettle.

UCSB turned in a complete effort in its regular season finale as the Gauchos beat rival Cal Poly 7-0 on Saturday to claim their first Big West baseball championship in 33 years.

"Huge relief," UCSB Outfielder Armani Smith said. "Humongous relief. Incredible feeling."

UCSB's win came after dropping the first two games of the series to the Mustangs, setting up a winner-take-all finale at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. The Mustangs (28-28, 17-7 Big West) could have tied the Gauchos' conference record and claimed the tiebreaker with a victory, which would have also sent them to the NCAA Regionals as Big West champs.

But after losing back-to-back home games for the first time this season, the Gauchos once again looked dominant on Saturday.

Freshman starter Rodney Boone was a big reason why.

Boone (8-0) allowed only five hits and no runs while pitching into the ninth inning. He walked three and struck out 12, leaving to a standing ovation in the ninth inning.

"Just locked in today," Boone said. "I had a lot of trust in my teammates' ability to play defense. This is so great. I love 'em."

Closer Chris Lincoln got the final two outs for UCSB.

McClain O'Connor led off the first inning with a single and scored after Mustangs center fielder Bradlee Beesley bobbled Andrew Martinez's single. Martinez would score later in the inning on an RBI groundout by Smith to make it 2-0 Gauchos.

UCSB (45-9, 19-5) struck again in the third on another error by Beesley, who mishandled a single by Smith in center that allowed Martinez to score from first. Smith went to second on the play, then came around on an RBI single by Tommy Jew to make it 4-0.

In the fourth, O'Connor lined a triple down the right field line that scored Tevin Mitchell. O'Connor then came home on a sacrifice fly by Martinez to make it 6-0.

Mitchell crushed his fifth homer of the year to left in the sixth inning to cap UCSB's offensive outburst.

"I saw a changeup, put my best swing on it and as soon as it left my bat, I knew," he said. "When I saw the dugout rounding second, all the emotion hit me. We fought so hard for this. It's the best feeling, best part of my career here."

A standing-room only crowd once again came to cheer on the Gauchos. Plenty of Mustangs fans were also in attendance for the big game. Once capacity was reached, dozens of fans stood or sat on the ground beyond the outfield fence to get a glimpse of the action.

The players noticed the electric atmosphere.

"Whole game the crowd was in it," Mitchell said. "And it was just so much fun. I've had a lot of good games here, and this one's up there."

The Gauchos will learn their NCAA Regional destination on Monday.

"Just pure excitement," Smith said. "We're just gonna enjoy every game. For a lot of us, this is our last seasons. So we're just gonna enjoy each and every game together. And play for one another."

Boone echoed that sentiment.

"It's awesome," Boone said. "It's what we've been working towards, but we're not done yet."