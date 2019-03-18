Sports

UCSB Baseball's 12-game winning streak snapped in loss to Cal Baptist

By:

Posted: Mar 17, 2019 09:46 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 17, 2019 09:46 PM PDT

UCSB Baseball drops series finale to Cal Baptist

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After making it look easy for weeks, UC Santa Barbara Baseball saw its 12-game, program record-tying winning streak come to an end on Sunday.

The Gauchos offense stayed dormant for much of the game and could not overcome a fast start by visiting Cal Baptist as the Lancers topped the Gauchos 5-1 Sunday afternoon.

It was the first home loss and largest margin of defeat for the No. 25 Gauchos (14-3) this season. Catcher Eric Yang hit an RBI double in the fifth inning for the Gauchos' only run.

Starter Christopher Troye (2-1) was tagged with 4 runs in just one and a third innings.

Ryan Mota had a two-run double in the second for Cal Baptist (14-7) to make it 4-0.

Starter Andrew Bash (2-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball to pick up the win. He also hit third in the lineup, scoring the first Lancers run of the game.

The Gauchos open a home series against Missouri State on Friday.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women

On this day: March 19
Bernd.Brincken via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 19

10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

2019's most exciting cities in the world
Pixabay

2019's most exciting cities in the world

Notable deaths of 2019
David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM

Notable deaths of 2019

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories
iStock / MartiSaiz

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories

On this day: March 18
2008 Getty Images

On this day: March 18

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: March 17
Hubert Long via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 17

On this day: March 16
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Night Vision

On this day: March 16

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities

On this day: March 15
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: March 15

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers

College admissions scheme: Major players
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

College admissions scheme: Major players