UCSB Baseball's 12-game winning streak snapped in loss to Cal Baptist

UCSB Baseball drops series finale to Cal Baptist

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After making it look easy for weeks, UC Santa Barbara Baseball saw its 12-game, program record-tying winning streak come to an end on Sunday.

The Gauchos offense stayed dormant for much of the game and could not overcome a fast start by visiting Cal Baptist as the Lancers topped the Gauchos 5-1 Sunday afternoon.

It was the first home loss and largest margin of defeat for the No. 25 Gauchos (14-3) this season. Catcher Eric Yang hit an RBI double in the fifth inning for the Gauchos' only run.

Starter Christopher Troye (2-1) was tagged with 4 runs in just one and a third innings.

Ryan Mota had a two-run double in the second for Cal Baptist (14-7) to make it 4-0.

Starter Andrew Bash (2-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball to pick up the win. He also hit third in the lineup, scoring the first Lancers run of the game.

The Gauchos open a home series against Missouri State on Friday.