UCSB Baseball powers past Cal Baptist for 12th straight win

Posted: Mar 16, 2019 11:44 PM PDT

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball continues to roll, and the No. 25 Gauchos are showing no signs of slowing down.

Starter Jack Dashwood fired a quality start and the offense once again came alive behind two home runs as the Gauchos beat Cal Baptist 7-1 on Saturday for their 12th straight win.

The 12th straight victory matches a program record for most consecutive wins. UCSB (14-2) was out-hit on Saturday but made the most of their offensive chances.

Thomas Rowan and Armani Smith each homered for the Gauchos, who are averaging more than seven runs per game during the winning streak. Dashwood  (3-0) went 6.1 innings, allowing one run on six hits while walking two and striking out eight. 

Luke Navigato’s first inning homer was the only offensive highlight for Cal Baptist (13-6). Jorge Valerio (2-2) allowed three runs (one earned) and took the loss.

UCSB will try for the sweep and a new program winning streak record in the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.

