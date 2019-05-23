UCSB Baseball goes for first Big West title since 1986

Gauchos talk about playing for a Big West title

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One more win.

UCSB needs just one victory against rival Cal Poly to clinch their first Big West championship since 1986. The two teams begin a three-game series at UCSB on Thursday, May 23.

The Mustangs need a sweep to share the Big West title.

The fourth-ranked Gauchos have already clinched at least a share of the crown with an 18-3 league record.

UCSB is 44-7 on the year and 26-1 at home.

If UCSB wins their next game, it will be their 14th straight victory which would set a new school record.