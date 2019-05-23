Sports

UCSB Baseball goes for first Big West title since 1986

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 10:22 PM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 10:22 PM PDT

Gauchos talk about playing for a Big West title

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One more win.

UCSB needs just one victory against rival Cal Poly to clinch their first Big West championship since 1986. The two teams begin a three-game series at UCSB on Thursday, May 23.

The Mustangs need a sweep to share the Big West title.

The fourth-ranked Gauchos have already clinched at least a share of the crown with an 18-3 league record.

UCSB is 44-7 on the year and 26-1 at home.

If UCSB wins their next game, it will be their 14th straight victory which would set a new school record.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18