UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Junior guards Christian Terrell and Zack Moore will transfer out of the UCSB program.

Gauchos head coach Joe Pasternack confirmed to KEYT Sports Director Mike Klan by phone that the two players will not be back next season.

Terrell played in 18 games this year, averaging 1.7 points per game while Moore played in 11 games and averaged 1.2 points per game.