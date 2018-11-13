Two local families are recognized during the Rams Salute to Service

Two local families were recognized during the Rams Salute to Service

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Rams honored military members and their families during Veterans Day as LA beat Seattle 36-31 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game was designated at Salute to Service.

The team paid tribute to dozens of men and women who lost their lives serving the United States of America.

Lisa Anderson of Ventura County and her kids were on the field at halftime as the Rams honored Marine Lance Corporal Nicholas H. Anderson. He was killed in Iraq the day after Veterans Day in 2004. He was 19 years old.

The Rams also showed their appreciation to all Veterans. During the first quarter the team recognized retired U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Frederick R. Lopez of Goleta.

The Santa Barbara High School graduate was an active duty Marine Corps member for 31 years.