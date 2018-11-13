Sports

Two local families are recognized during the Rams Salute to Service

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 07:45 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 07:45 PM PST

Two local families were recognized during the Rams Salute to Service

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Rams honored military members and their families during Veterans Day as LA beat Seattle 36-31 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game was designated at Salute to Service.

The team paid tribute to dozens of men and women who lost their lives serving the United States of America.

Lisa Anderson of Ventura County and her kids were on the field at halftime as the Rams honored Marine Lance Corporal Nicholas H. Anderson. He was killed in Iraq the day after Veterans Day in 2004. He was 19 years old.

The Rams also showed their appreciation to all Veterans. During the first quarter the team recognized retired U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Frederick R. Lopez of Goleta.

The Santa Barbara High School graduate was an active duty Marine Corps member for 31 years.

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Notable deaths of 2018
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

Guess the celebrity mustache
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Guess the celebrity mustache

On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards

10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

Can you guess celebrities' real names?
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Can you guess celebrities' real names?

On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots