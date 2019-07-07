Tucker leads Foresters to another win over Blues

Foresters edge Blues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Shortstop Tevin Tucker provided a clutch defensive play for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the top half of the seventh before delivering a clutch hit in the bottom half.

That was enough for the ‘Sters to stay perfect against their league rivals.

Tucker doubled and scored on a Christian Franklin double in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie as the Foresters beat the Blues 3-2 at Pershing Park on Saturday night.

California Collegiate League-leading Santa Barbara moved to 5-0 against San Luis Obispo this season.

The ‘Sters led 2-0 in the seventh before relief pitcher Brock Helverson worked himself into trouble. Helverson allowed a bunt single and walked three batters0—including one to force in a run—without recording an out.

After Elijah Trest came in to pitch, Tucker made a leaping catch at shortstop to snare a line drive. A Blues sacrifice fly would tie the game, but Trest escaped without further damage in order to set up the ‘Sters rally in the bottom half of the inning.

The two teams will meet again at Pershing Park on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.