Sports

Tucker leads Foresters to another win over Blues

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 11:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 11:32 PM PDT

Foresters edge Blues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Shortstop Tevin Tucker provided a clutch defensive play for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the top half of the seventh before delivering a clutch hit in the bottom half. 

That was enough for the ‘Sters to stay perfect against their league rivals.

Tucker doubled and scored on a Christian Franklin double in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie as the Foresters beat the Blues 3-2 at Pershing Park on Saturday night.

California Collegiate League-leading Santa Barbara moved to 5-0 against San Luis Obispo this season.

The ‘Sters led 2-0 in the seventh before relief pitcher Brock Helverson worked himself into trouble. Helverson allowed a bunt single and walked three batters0—including one to force in a run—without recording an out.

After Elijah Trest came in to pitch, Tucker made a leaping catch at shortstop to snare a line drive. A Blues sacrifice fly would tie the game, but Trest escaped without further damage in order to set up the ‘Sters rally in the bottom half of the inning.

The two teams will meet again at Pershing Park on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time