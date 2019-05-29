The Gauchos have powered their way to the NCAA Regionals with 66 Home Runs

Gauchos have put on a power display this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB has put on a power display this season as they return to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2016.

The Gauchos have hit 66 home runs in 54 games and they have three players with double-digit round-trippers with senior Thomas Rowan leading the way with 13.

UCSB is batting .299 as a team and they have over a .500 slugging percentage.

The Big West champion Gauchos led the conference in almost every offensive category this year.

UCSB finished the regular season at 45-9 and will play Fresno State this Friday night (May 31) at the Stanford Regional. The host Cardinal take on Sacramento State.