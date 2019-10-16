Soccer superstars Megan Rapinoe & Alex Morgan hang out with SB Soccer Club

Rapinoe and Morgan visit with SB Soccer Club

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - They showed off their winning moves, they answered all kinds of questions and they took plenty of photos.

U.S. soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan entertained around 250 members of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club with their visit to UCSB Harder Stadium.

They talked to the youngsters about their two World Cup championships and plenty of fun stuff off of the pitch such as Rapinoe's hair color.

Later Morgan and Rapinoe were at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara for An Evening of Achievement, hosted by UCSB Arts and Lectures