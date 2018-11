SBCC falls in season finale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College took a 14-0 lead on Saturday but allowed a late rally to Pasadena City College, losing 15-14 in the Vaqueros’ regular season finale.

SBCC finished a disappointing 2-8 on the year. After a 45-0 win in the season opener the Vaqs lost seven straight. Franco De Luca threw two touchdowns but also two costly interceptions for Santa Barbara.

The Lancers improved to 4-6 on the year.