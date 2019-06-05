SBCC and San Marcos alum Churchill named State Pitcher of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SBCC's Ian Churchill has been selected as CCCAA State Pitcher of the Year in baseball.

The sophomore left-hander from San Marcos High had an outstanding 2019 season, going 8-2 with a 1.96 ERA and one save. He was sixth in the state with 98 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. He went 5-0 in his first nine appearances and only allowed one earned run in his first 50 innings for a miniscule 0.18 ERA.

"He's certainly the best pitcher I've ever coached in my time at SBCC," said eighth-year head coach Jeff Walker. "He's a local kid who played two years and his development has been outstanding."

Churchill, the WSC North Pitcher of the Year, was also named to the All-State and All-Southern California teams. He was the Southern Cal Pitcher of the Year and he received a scholarship to play for the University of Arizona.

He's the second Vaquero to be chosen as State Pitcher of the Year, following in the footsteps of his pitching coach Chris Joyce (2011). Robert Gasser of San Joaquin Delta was the Northern Cal Pitcher of the Year.

Churchill showed great improvement in the summer of 2018 when he earned first-team all-league honors as a pitcher for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Baseball League. He went 7-1 with a 1.54 ERA and helped the Miners win their third straight title.

"He came back with more confidence and maturity," said Walker. "Playing summer ball in Alaska really turned things around. He was one of the top left-handers in the country this year.

"Winning this award is a tribute to our pitching coaches, Tim Haubersin and Chris Joyce, who did a great job with Ian."

SBCC sophomore right-hander Conner Roberts (7-3, 2.39 ERA, 95 strikeouts) was an All-Southern Cal selection.

Santa Barbara won its last eight conference games to earn a share of the WSC North title at 13-7. The Vaqueros were 24-15 overall and made the playoffs for the ninth straight year.

Story courtesy of SBCC Athletics