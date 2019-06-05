Sports

SBCC and San Marcos alum Churchill named State Pitcher of the Year

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:18 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:18 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  SBCC's Ian Churchill has been selected as CCCAA State Pitcher of the Year in baseball.
 The sophomore left-hander from San Marcos High had an outstanding 2019 season, going 8-2 with a 1.96 ERA and one save. He was sixth in the state with 98 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. He went 5-0 in his first nine appearances and only allowed one earned run in his first 50 innings for a miniscule 0.18 ERA.
 "He's certainly the best pitcher I've ever coached in my time at SBCC," said eighth-year head coach Jeff Walker. "He's a local kid who played two years and his development has been outstanding."
 Churchill, the WSC North Pitcher of the Year, was also named to the All-State and All-Southern California teams. He was the Southern Cal Pitcher of the Year and he received a scholarship to play for the University of Arizona.
 He's the second Vaquero to be chosen as State Pitcher of the Year, following in the footsteps of his pitching coach Chris Joyce (2011). Robert Gasser of San Joaquin Delta was the Northern Cal Pitcher of the Year.
 Churchill showed great improvement in the summer of 2018 when he earned first-team all-league honors as a pitcher for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Baseball League. He went 7-1 with a 1.54 ERA and helped the Miners win their third straight title.
 "He came back with more confidence and maturity," said Walker. "Playing summer ball in Alaska really turned things around. He was one of the top left-handers in the country this year.
 "Winning this award is a tribute to our pitching coaches, Tim Haubersin and Chris Joyce, who did a great job with Ian."
 SBCC sophomore right-hander Conner Roberts (7-3, 2.39 ERA, 95 strikeouts) was an All-Southern Cal selection.
 Santa Barbara won its last eight conference games to earn a share of the WSC North title at 13-7. The Vaqueros were 24-15 overall and made the playoffs for the ninth straight year.

 

Story courtesy of SBCC Athletics

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Most 'grizzled' actors working today
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Most 'grizzled' actors working today

9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

World's most popular theme parks
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

World's most popular theme parks