SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School standout pitcher Derek True earned All-CIF honors in division 2.

The Cal Poly-bound True went 9-1 this year with a 2.20 ERA as he led the Dons to a Channel League title.

Dunn High School senior Brandon Lawrence was selected to the All-CIF team for division 5.

The Michigan-bound slugger hit over .500 this year for the Earwigs with six home runs.