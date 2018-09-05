Santa Barbara School of Squash is a smash hit in helping kids in the community

Squash is helping kids succeed in life

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara School of Squash is improving children's lives through academics and sport.

The year-round after school program works with 5th-12th grade students in Santa Barbara that qualify for the National School Lunch Program.

Through squash, academic tutoring, community service and mentoring, SBSOS helps students realize their academic, athletic and personal potential.

Students are required to to participate in a minimum of 100 hours of academic curriculum, 100 hours of squash activity, and at least 15 hours of community service every year.

The students play squash at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club and travel for various tournaments.

Squash is played by 15 million people worldwide and can open doors to higher education and career opportunities.

Several of their students are now attending college.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara School of Squash, please visit their website www.sbsos.org.