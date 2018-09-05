SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Sports

Santa Barbara native Jeff McNeil is off to a fantastic start to his Major League career

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 09:12 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 09:12 AM PDT

Santa Barbara native Jeff McNeil is living a dream in the big leagues

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Jeff McNeil grew up watching games at Dodger Stadium and this week he returned to Chavez Ravine but this time as a player.

The Santa Barbara native is a rookie infielder on the New York Mets and his first 40 games of his Major League career has been quite a hit.

McNeil singled on the very first pitch he saw in the big leagues on July 24th and he has not slowed down since that milestone.

McNeil entered Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium batting .323 on the year while starting most games at second base.

McNeil grew up playing little league baseball for Goleta Valley South and moved to Nipomo when he was 15 years old. He graduated Nipomo High School in 2010 and played college baseball at Long Beach State.

In 2011 he played summer baseball with the Santa Barbara Foresters and he was a key member of their National Championship team. McNeil was a junior Santa Barbara Forester when he was growing up so it was quite a thrill for him to play for Bill Pintard's team.

McNeil is the first Nipomo High School alum to play Major League Baseball.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable recalls of 2018
Toyota

Notable recalls of 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars

On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years

On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California