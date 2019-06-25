Sports

Santa Barbara High School QB Deacon Hill verbally commits to Wisconsin

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 01:54 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 02:30 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even though he still has two years left of high school football, Santa Barbara quarterback Deacon Hill tweeted that he is fully committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Hill, who will be a junior at Santa Barbara High School in the fall, visited Wisconsin unofficially on June 15.

He is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.

Hill has made just two varsity quarterback starts for the Dons. Filling in for injured senior Frankie Gamberdella, Hill led Santa Barbara to a must-win game last season against rival Dos Pueblos to make the CIF playoffs. He also started the next week in the postseason.

Deacon Hill has attended several elite football camps growing up and gave up water polo to concentrate on football in high school. His sister, Sami Hill, won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics playing goalie for the United States women's national water polo team.

Besides Wisconsin, Deacon Hill had scholarship offers from Kansas State and Nevada so far.

