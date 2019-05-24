Santa Barbara High School coaches Heil and Stone receive awards

Heil and Stone receive big honors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School head coaches Todd Heil and JT Stone were honored but it has nothing to do with wins and losses.

Heil, who has coached the Dons boys soccer team for twenty years, received the 'Model Coach Award' from the CIF.

The honor is awarded for coaches who serve as positive role models in their schools and communities.

CIF-Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod presented Heil with the award.

The U.S. Marines Corps and Glazier Clinics honored Dons head football coach JT Stone with the Semper Fi Coach Award.

The honor is for high school football coaches who display faithfulness to the mission of their team and exemplify the Marine standard of excellence in developing leaders. It recognizes a high school football coach who lives out the Marine Corps motto: Semper Fidelis ("Always Faithful"), and who models the Marine Corps leadership values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.