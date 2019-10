Dons golf celebrates undefeated season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Lizzie Goss fired a 3-over par 40 on a windy day as Santa Barbara defeated Santa Ynez 217-247 to complete a perfect 17-0 season.

Goss was the medalist while her teammates Allie Womack and Melia Haller were right behind her with a 41 and 42 respectively.

The Channel League champion Dons now get ready for the individual playoffs starting on Monday, October 21 at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.