Santa Barbara City College inducts first Athletic Hall of Fame class

SBCC inducts first Athletic Hall of Fame class

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College inducted its first Vaqueros Athletic Hall of Fame class on Saturday night.

A reception and banquet led up to the ceremony, which saw three coaches, four athletes and one team inducted as part of the inaugural class.

SBCC's first state championship team--the 1977 women's track and field team--was the first inductee.

Bob Dinaberg served as the Vaqueros' athletic director for 22 years and as head football coach for 18 years. Dinaberg led the Vaqueros to eight conference championships and a win in the 1982 Mission Bowl, the school's only Bowl Game victory.

In 21 years at SBCC, Pat Moorhouse compiled a .896 career winning percentage as head coach of the women's volleyball and tennis programs.

The late Bud Revis spent 25 years as a coach and athletic director at SBCC. He was the school's first athletic director, basketball coach and football coach.

Former Vaquero Football and NFL player Booker Brown was inducted, as were former tennis player Debbie Ekola and three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, track & field) Marina Gomez.

The late Gary Woods was inducted after he played nine seasons in the major leagues.