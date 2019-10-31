Santa Barbara boys water polo holds off Dos Pueblos to win Channel League

Dons win Channel League in boys water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara built up an 8-3 halftime lead and just held off Dos Pueblos 10-8 to win the Channel League Tournament title which gives the Dons the league championship as well.

Senior Dylan Fogg scored a game-high 5 goals, four of them came in the first half. He scored the only goal of the fourth quarter.

Sophomore keeper Wyatt Pieretti made several big saves including a breakaway chance for DP in the fourth quarter with the Dons up 9-8.

Senior Chase Raisin scored three goals in the second quarter as the Dons looked like they were going to cruise to another win over the Chargers.

But trailing 9-3 in the third quarter, the Chargers scored the final five goals of that quarter to pull within 9-8.

Sammy Arshadi had a team-high three goals including 2 of them in the third quarter. Ethan Parrish added two goals for the Chargers who claim second place in the Channel League.

DP goalie Aiden Trager had 13 saves.

Santa Barbara went 4-0 versus the Chargers this season.