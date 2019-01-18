Santa Barbara boys soccer strikes in second half to top Dos Pueblos

Santa Barbara boys soccer tops Dos Pueblos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara boys soccer broke a scoreless tie in the second half and held off a couple of late chances for an equalizer to beat Dos Pueblos 1-0 at San Marcos High School on Thursday night.

Juan Carlos Torres connected on a header to score the game's only goal. He had another good chance minutes later, but his shot went just over the crossbar.

The Dons improved to 13-4 while the Chargers dropped to 12-7-2. The Dons will play San Marcos on Saturday, with both teams undefeated in Channel League play.

Dos Pueblos will host Lompoc on Tuesday.