Sports

Santa Barbara boys soccer strikes in second half to top Dos Pueblos

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 12:32 AM PST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 12:32 AM PST

Santa Barbara boys soccer tops Dos Pueblos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara boys soccer broke a scoreless tie in the second half and held off a couple of late chances for an equalizer to beat Dos Pueblos 1-0 at San Marcos High School on Thursday night.

Juan Carlos Torres connected on a header to score the game's only goal. He had another good chance minutes later, but his shot went just over the crossbar.

The Dons improved to 13-4 while the Chargers dropped to 12-7-2. The Dons will play San Marcos on Saturday, with both teams undefeated in Channel League play.

Dos Pueblos will host Lompoc on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Flooding at Ventura RV Park and Ventura River

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Notable recalls of 2019
USDA

Notable recalls of 2019

20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

Forever young: Senior celebs still working
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Forever young: Senior celebs still working

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra