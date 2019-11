Royals come up short in volleyball playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos girls volleyball erased a 15-8 deficit to win the first set 25-23 but Polytechnic won the next three sets to eliminate the Royals in a CIF-Division 3 quarterfinal game.

The scores were 25-23, 28-30, 26-28, 18-25.,

The Royals end a terrific season at 21-7.