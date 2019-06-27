Sports

San Marcos High School diver Noah Block invited to train with elite camp

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 07:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 07:17 PM PDT

Noah Block heading to China to train in diving with top athletes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Channel League diving champion Noah Block is headed to China to train with elite athletes from the Jiangsu Diving Team.

Block, who will be a junior at San Marcos High School in the fall, has only been diving since February of 2019 but has shown plenty of potential.

He placed seventh at the CIF in division 2.

Block has been training with his high school coach Trish Salvatore and the 16-year old Block recently caught the attention of USA Diving referee Daniel Rosendahl. He also coaches the Valley Dive Sherman Oaks club team and decided to take Block to China.

Block told KEYT Sports that he hopes to progress in diving to earn a college scholarship.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time