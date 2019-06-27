San Marcos High School diver Noah Block invited to train with elite camp

Noah Block heading to China to train in diving with top athletes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Channel League diving champion Noah Block is headed to China to train with elite athletes from the Jiangsu Diving Team.

Block, who will be a junior at San Marcos High School in the fall, has only been diving since February of 2019 but has shown plenty of potential.

He placed seventh at the CIF in division 2.

Block has been training with his high school coach Trish Salvatore and the 16-year old Block recently caught the attention of USA Diving referee Daniel Rosendahl. He also coaches the Valley Dive Sherman Oaks club team and decided to take Block to China.

Block told KEYT Sports that he hopes to progress in diving to earn a college scholarship.