San Marcos diver headed to China to train with elite athletes

Noah Block, a 16-year old Santa Barbara resident and a sophomore at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, began learning how to dive in February of 2019, training with his high school coach, Trish Salvatore.

On July 9th, he heads to Nanjing, China to train with some of the most elite divers in the world and with Deliang Li (head coach) and Tran Chen (assistant coach) from the Jiangsu Diving Team at the National Diving Training Facility in Nanjing.



This meteoric rise in his diving is the culmination of many achievements this first year. He won first place in the Channel League with a score of 436.4 then went on to place 7th at CIF, Division 2, with a 343.85.



"This young man has the capability to go right to the top," said his coach, Trish Salvatore. "He listens, takes corrections, follows my directions then does it. He is an outstanding athlete."



Salvatore was a judge at the Cannnnonball Express Dive Event at Oak Christian School in Westlake. On the judging panel, she found herself sitting next to Daniel Rosendahl, a USA Diving referee and coach for the Southern Harvard Westlake team and the Valley Dive Sherman Oaks club team. Salvatore and Rosendahl were comparing observations regarding the divers and Rosendahl suddenly said, pointing to Noah: "I want to take that guy with me to China this summer. He's phenomenal and has amazing potential."



Salvatore introduced Noah to Rosendahl and Noah immediately affirmed his interest in attending the National Diving Training Facility in Nanjing – an opportunity that is extended by invitation only.

"That's what I mean," said Salvatore. "You don't have to suggest something twice. Noah seizes opportunities for self-improvement and he runs with them. It's a delight to work with him."

"I think my experience with ballet and gymnastics has also helped me in diving," Noah said. "My Dad and my brother dove in high school, so I wanted to try it."



While in the camp, Noah will begin each day at 6 AM. After breakfast, he will train for about three and a half hours, break for lunch, then return to diving training for another three and a half hours in the afternoon. Training will include dry land conditioning, gymnastics practice, diving from multiple heights and a variety of specially developed exercises for elite athletes. The program will last from July 9th until July 20th in Nanjing.

