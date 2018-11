Royals have three athletes sign NLI

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School athletes Fiona Kuesis, Rallie Odell and Kristine Fimlaid are all staying pretty close to home as they continue to play sports in college.

Kuesis signs to play water polo at UCLA, Odell is headed to UCSB for soccer while Fimlaid is going to Cal Lutheran University for volleyball.