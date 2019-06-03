Record-breaking runs highlight State Street Mile in Santa Barbara

State Street Mile sees record runs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was not a lazy Sunday in downtown Santa Barbara.

The 20th State Street Mile saw a record number of participants—more than 1,500.

The event's proceeds went to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Crime Victim Emergency Fund.

"It's amazing," event organizer Megan Rheinschild said. "It's surreal to see so many people come out, support a good cause and have just such a good time."

Runners of different age groups took turns sprinting down the street. Even Old Mission Santa Barbara's Father Larry joined in.

Parents and children made their way to the finish line during the Family Mile.

"I think there's just something for everyone," Rheinschild said. "Dog walkers, dog joggers and just kids, alike."

Multiple course records fell on Sunday. Dog Mile winner Daniel Wehunt finished in 4:06, setting a new record.

The top three Women's Elite Mile finishers topped the previous women's course record of 4:22. Winner Therese Haiss finished in 4:19.

Men's Elite Mile winner Weston Strum finished in 3:52, just shy of the men's record. His original unofficial time was 3:50.

"The course record was not even in my sights," Strum said. "I didn't even think about it. I just wanted to win. Truthfully, I wanted to run 3:55, 3:54. And when I came in at 3:50, I was like ‘No way.'"

A close finish helped push Strum to run faster than he thought he would.

"This guy George [Gleason] came up on me and passed me super hard," Strum said. "And I was like ‘Oh, oh man! I gotta really push it.' So that definitely helped me get the 3:50."

The unique setting of State Street offers a downhill course and lots of energy from the crowd, exactly what these runners were looking for.

"Truthfully, a lot of track races, you don't have this crowd," Strum said. "You just don't have this kind of crowd. The last 200 meters was just all people. And just funneling into that tunnel and you just hear the noise. You hear people cheering from a quarter mile out. And that definitely helped me."