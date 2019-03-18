Procore and DiBenedetto claim 18th spot at the Auto Club Speedway

Matt DeBenedetto races the Procore Toyota Camry to the 18th spot in the Auto Club 400 Sunday in Fontana for Levine Family Racing. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

FONTANA, Calif. - Procore and driver Matt DiBenedetto finished 18th at Sunday's Auto Club 400 in Fontana, and at times were contending with the front of the pack of NASCAR drivers.

The Auto Club Speedway is the closest track to Procore, based in Carpinteria.

Several employees came to the race, toured the pits and met DeBenedetto at his hauler.

DiBenedetto is from Northern California and said he visited Southern California as a young boy to see his grandmother in Fountain Valley, about an hour a way.

Sunday's 200 lap event at the Auto Club Speedway was impressive for the team, by finishing on the lead lap but also ending the race seven spots higher than the average for the year.

At one point the Procore car was in 9th place.

The 18th place finish was just one position behind seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

DeBenedetto and Procore gained instant fan attention earlier this year at the Daytona 500 by leading 49 laps and they were in the top 10 when a crash took the Number 95 Toyota out.

This is the first year for DeBenedetto with the team. He told NewsChannel 3 he called owner Bob Levine owner of Levine Family Racing based in Concord North Carolina, several times when the seat became open. That change occured when driver Kasey Kahne had medical issues.

Procore, a construction software management company will be the primary sponsor in at least 12 races this year. The logo will be also on the car when the team returns to California for the NASCAR race in Sonoma.

Already there have been results from the Procore brand attention in NASCAR at the tracks and on national TV with Fox Sports. Later this year, the coverage will go to NBC Sports.

Procore executives say the connection with the NASCAR audience has been solid and the demographics are a perfect fit for the company which works with all aspects of the building industry.

The company headquarters has a full size NASCAR race car in the lobby. It feature the Procore logo, and is backed by TV monitors with racing images.

For more information about Levine Family Racing go to: https://www.lfr95.com/